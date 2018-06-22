US suspends military exercises with South Korea after Singapore summit

(CNN) The United States will suspend a number of military exercises with South Korea that were due to take place over coming months, amid ongoing negotiations with North Korea, the US Department of Defense announced on Friday.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis made the decision to "indefinitely suspend select exercises," the department said in a statement, with those exercises including the upcoming Freedom Guardian drills in August and two Korean Marine Exchange Program training exercises.

US President Donald Trump unexpectedly announced the decision to suspend US drills with South Korea at a press conference following his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12.

Trump described the "war games" as "very provocative" and "tremendously expensive" during the press conference, and said he'd decided to put them on hold while negotiations with Pyongyang were ongoing.

