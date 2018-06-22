Seoul (CNN) North and South Korea agreed on Friday to allow families who were separated during the Korean War to meet in August -- the first such reunions since 2015.

Each side will choose 100 people to meet at the scenic Mount Kumgang resort in North Korea from August 20 to 26, according to a statement released by the South Korean Unification Ministry.

Many families have been split across the border with little to no contact since the war ended with an armistice in 1953.

South Korean government figures from May showed 132,124 citizens had registered since 1988 to be included in a lottery for reunion visits. More than 75,000 have since died and 60 percent are aged 80 or older.

The reunion program was halted in 2015 amid growing tensions between the two sides as North Korea intensified its nuclear program with frequent missile launches and tests.