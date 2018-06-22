Japanese employee fined for eating lunch three minutes too early

(CNN) A Japanese city official has been docked half a day's pay for repeatedly leaving his desk a few minutes too early, sparking a heated debate on social media over the severity of the punishment.

The 64-year-old man, who has not been identified, is employed by the waterworks bureau in Kobe, according to bureau officials who gave a televised press conference last week to apologize for the employee's actions.

The man had left his desk to buy a takeaway bento lunch three minutes before his lunch break was supposed to begin, officials said. He had committed this apparent offense 26 times over the last seven months.

As a punishment, he was reprimanded and docked half a day's pay.

"It is very regrettable that such misconduct took place," a bureau official said at the press conference last week. "We deeply apologize for it."

Read More