Jakarta court: Extremist cleric sentenced to death

(CNN) Under heavy security, an extremist Indonesian cleric has been found guilty of inciting terrorism and sentenced to death, a Jakarta court has ruled.

The South Jakarta District Court found Aman Abdurrahman, the leader of the ISIS-affiliated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) militant group, guilty of inciting five terror attacks, including a January 2016 attack in which four people were killed and 25 wounded by a suicide bomber and gunmen in central Jakarta.

His lawyer, Asludin Hatjani, said that he had met the cleric Friday morning before court began, and Abdurrahman had told him that he would "praise God" if he was sentenced to death. He has the right to appeal, and Hatjani says he will consult with his client to determine whether they will exercise that right.

As many as 500 officers were deployed the the South Jakarta District court for the reading of the verdict, according to South Jakarta Deputy Police Chief Budi Sartono.

Abdurrahman prostrated himself on the floor of the courtroom as the sentence was read out.

Read More