Jakarta court: Extremist cleric sentenced to death

(CNN) An extremist Indonesian cleric was found guilty of inciting terrorism and sentenced to death by a Jakarta court Friday.

Under heavy security, the South Jakarta District Court found Aman Abdurrahman, the leader of the ISIS-affiliated Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) militant group, guilty of inciting five terror attacks, including a January 2016 attack in which four people were killed and 25 wounded by a suicide bomber and gunmen in central Jakarta.

His lawyer, Asludin Hatjani, said that he had met the cleric Friday morning before court proceedings began, and Abdurrahman had told him he would "praise God" if he was sentenced to death. Abdurrahman has the right to appeal, and Hatjani says he will consult with his client to determine whether they will exercise that right.

Abdurrahman prostrated himself on the floor of the courtroom as the sentence was read out.

As many as 500 officers were deployed to the court for the reading of the verdict, according to South Jakarta Deputy Police Chief Budi Sartono.

Read More