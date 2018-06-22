What happened this week (in anything but politics)

(CNN)A favorite drink fizzles. Waffles get a boost. And a concession snack crashes. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.
A shortage of buzz
The World Cup is just getting started. But they're already running out of beer.
A strange effect
"Stranger Things" caused an Eggo boom. Now sales are waffling.
A flying hotdog
A hot dog cannon can be a lot of fun at a baseball game. Unless it hits you in the face.
A winning gesture
Chadwick Boseman won an award for playing a superhero. Then he gave it award to a real-life one.
A fiery crash
A driver crashed in flames during a race. Who came to save him? His dad.
A cosmic haze
And now for the weather forecast ... on Mars: very dusty.