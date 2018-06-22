Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN)A dad runs into flames to save his son, a hospital mixes up newborns and a 5-year-old's mishap costs his parents a lot of money. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.
Medical mix-up
A West Virginia couple says they were showing off their newborn to relatives when they noticed there was no family resemblance. That's when they realized the hospital had made a huge mistake.
Race to the rescue
Crowds looked on as the father of a race car driver pulled his son from a fiery crash moments before the car erupted in flames.
Pretty penny
Surveillance video shows a 5-year-old accidentally toppled a $132,000 statue. Now an insurance company wants his parents to foot the bill.
Kaboom
A Floridian paid thousands of dollars for the privilege of blowing up 1,500 pounds of dynamite. The controlled explosion was caught on camera.
Tough decisions
Cher takes to heart the adage: If you can't think of something nice to say ... eat a cow tongue.