Must-watch videos of the week

(CNN) A dad runs into flames to save his son, a hospital mixes up newborns and a 5-year-old's mishap costs his parents a lot of money. These are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Medical mix-up

JUST WATCHED Couple discovers hospital gave them wrong baby Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Couple discovers hospital gave them wrong baby 01:04

A West Virginia couple says they were showing off their newborn to relatives when they noticed there was no family resemblance. That's when they realized the hospital had made a huge mistake.

Race to the rescue

JUST WATCHED Dad pulls son from fiery race car crash Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dad pulls son from fiery race car crash 01:17

Crowds looked on as the father of a race car driver pulled his son from a fiery crash moments before the car erupted in flames.

Read More