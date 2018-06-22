(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- In a major victory for privacy rights advocates, the Supreme Court ruled that government needs a warrant to track an individual's cell phone location data.
-- President Trump says Republicans should "stop wasting their time on immigration" until after the midterms.
-- Polls show 42% of Americans believe President Trump should be impeached and removed from office.
-- A Guatemalan mother tears up while hugging her son. She got her child back after suing the Trump administration.
-- A woman's selfies captured a moving lump on her face. First, it was a small bump under her left eye and five days later, it appeared above her eye. Here's what caused it
-- Demi Lovato opens up about a heartbreaking setback in her road to recovery from addiction in her newly released single, "Sober."
-- The person behind the wheel of the Uber self-driving Volvo SUV that struck and killed a woman in Arizona was likely streaming "The Voice" on a cell phone, police said. Police deemed the crash "entirely avoidable."
-- Social media seems split over "Roseanne" being brought back without its star, Roseanne Barr.
-- Nigeria bounced back from their opening-game defeat with a 2-0 win over Iceland, thereby renewing hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup.