Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news

By Bukky Babalola and Gary Cotton, CNN

Updated 3:34 PM ET, Fri June 22, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- In a major victory for privacy rights advocates, the Supreme Court ruled that government needs a warrant to track an individual's cell phone location data.
-- President Trump says Republicans should "stop wasting their time on immigration" until after the midterms.
-- Polls show 42% of Americans believe President Trump should be impeached and removed from office.
    -- A Guatemalan mother tears up while hugging her son. She got her child back after suing the Trump administration.
    -- A woman's selfies captured a moving lump on her face. First, it was a small bump under her left eye and five days later, it appeared above her eye. Here's what caused it
    -- Demi Lovato opens up about a heartbreaking setback in her road to recovery from addiction in her newly released single, "Sober."
    -- The person behind the wheel of the Uber self-driving Volvo SUV that struck and killed a woman in Arizona was likely streaming "The Voice" on a cell phone, police said. Police deemed the crash "entirely avoidable."
    -- Social media seems split over "Roseanne" being brought back without its star, Roseanne Barr.
    -- Nigeria bounced back from their opening-game defeat with a 2-0 win over Iceland, thereby renewing hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the World Cup.