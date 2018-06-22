Bodies found in Colombia may be those of missing journalists

(CNN) Authorities in Colombia and Ecuador are working to determine if bodies discovered Thursday are of an Ecuadorian press team abducted along the Colombian border with Ecuador.

According to both governments, through official Twitter posts and a statement released by the Ecuadorians, both countries are in the process of identifying the bodies.

Journalists Javier Ortega and Paúl Rivas and their driver, Efraín Segarra, were abducted in March.

Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno said in April the government of Ecuador had information confirming the killings of the El Comercio newspaper team.

In a tweet Thursday, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said the bodies found "could correspond to the bodies of the three journalists," adding that they were working to verify their identities.

