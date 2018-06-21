(CNN) Over the course of two days, more than 200 people drowned after leaving Libya for Europe, according to a report from the United Nations.

On Tuesday, 95 people died while traveling in a wooden boat carrying 100 passengers, the UN said. The boat was found near Libya's capital, Tripoli, by the Libyan National Guard. The same day, in a different spot off the coast, 70 people drowned in a boat carrying 130 passengers.

The five survivors in the first instance were taken to a hospital by Libyan authorities, and in the second, the 60 survivors were taken back to Libya, although it is unclear if they are being medically treated, according to the UN report.

A day later, the Coast Guard was dispatched to Garabulli, about 40 miles east of Tripoli. Fifty people were found dead, the report said.

Authorities found 165 bodies on Tuesday and 50 more on Wednesday.

"These tragic deaths are a reminder that wars and poverty continue to drive people to take desperate journeys that cost them their life savings, their dignity and ultimately their lives," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.