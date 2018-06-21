Help move womankind forward

(CNN) Reports of abuse against women and girls around the world are discouraging. But organizations are fighting back. From ending child marriage to stopping violence -- from education rights to gender equality, here are some of the groups standing up for women that you can be part of.

Gender equality

Young women take part in the Women's March Against Violence as part of International Women's Day this year in Milan, Italy.

You can help by supporting these organizations working toward gender equality:

Education

Girls make up more than half the children not in school, and there is little opportunity to learn later in life. Two-thirds of the 774 million illiterate adults are women.

Here are some of the organizations helping girls get greater access to education:

Child brides

The nonprofit Unchained At Last reports that girls who are married at age 18 or younger are 50% more likely to drop out of school, more likely to earn low wages and are three times more likely to be beaten by their spouses than those who marry as an adult.

These organizations are fighting the practice of forcing girls into marriage:

Violence against women