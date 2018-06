After arriving at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Thursday, June 21, first lady Melania Trump wears a jacket that says "I really don't care. Do u?" She had just returned from McAllen, Texas, where she toured a shelter for immigrant children. She didn't wear the jacket in Texas, but she wore it as she got on and got off the plane in Maryland. The first lady's team insisted that there was no hidden meaning behind the sartorial choice. Later, her husband tweeted that the jacket's message was a shot at the media. "Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares!" he tweeted.