(CNN) Eight passengers who survived the Southwest Airlines flight that made an emergency landing after an engine failed in midair earlier this year filed a lawsuit against the airline Tuesday.

The passengers cite injuries including hearing loss and post traumatic stress disorder, according to the lawsuit filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan on Tuesday. The lawsuit was filed in New York because the flight originated at La Guardia International Airport.

A few passengers in the lawsuit cite marriages ruined due to the "devastating impact" of the incident on their relationships.

"My clients went through a near-death trauma that will impact them for most likely the rest of their life," said attorney Jonathan Johnson, who is representing the passengers in the case.

All eight of the passengers have a terrible fear of flying or say they'll never fly again, said Johnson.

