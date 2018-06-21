New York facility tries to ease immigrant kids' anxiety while separated from parents

Dobb's Ferry, New York (CNN) Twenty children who had been separated from their parents after crossing the US-Mexico border recently arrived at a foster care facility just outside New York City -- and the first thing they wanted to know was if their parents were alright.

"The biggest concern that our children have had recently is about, for their parents," Jeremy Kohomban, who runs the Children's Village facility, said Thursday. "It's not even about themselves. Is my mom okay? Is my dad going to be okay? Where are they? What's happening? That's the anxiety."

He said one of the first things the staff does is to work with federal partners to locate the parents and have the children talk to them on the phone.

The children are elated and relieved to hear the voices of their parents, despite the many miles now separating them. Kohomban said the call is a first, important step to building trust with his team.

While Kohomban cannot talk about the children currently at Children's Village or the details of its partnership with the government, he emphasized his staff prioritizes the children's well-being.

