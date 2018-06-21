Crowd gathers at LaGuardia Airport to support children believed to be separated from families

(CNN) Dozens gathered Wednesday night at LaGuardia Airport to support separated immigrant children.

Activists urged supporters via social media to come witness the arrival of children, whom they believed had been separated from their families, who were landing in New York. It was not immediately clear if those children had been separated from their families.

People gathered at the airport with signs in Spanish reading: "We love you" and "We are with you." CNN crews saw supporters lining the terminal, holding signs and showing messages of support.

The ACLU tweeted a video of supporters singing in the terminal.