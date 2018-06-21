Crowd gathers at LaGuardia Airport to support children believed to be separated from families

(CNN) Dozens gathered Wednesday night at LaGuardia Airport to support separated immigrant children.

Activists urged supporters via social media to come witness the arrival of children, whom they believed had been separated from their families, who were landing in New York. It was not immediately clear whether those children had been separated from their families.

Crowds gathered at the airport with signs in Spanish reading: "We love you" and "We are with you." CNN crews saw supporters lining the terminal, holding signs and showing messages of support. They sang "We Shall Overcome" and "Ain't Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around" in the terminal.

Happening NOW at LaGuardia Airport in NYC: citizens gathering to greet kids separated from their parents by the Trump administration #FamiliesBelongTogether #FreedomforImmigrants pic.twitter.com/sRXpR7Ndq8 — ACLU (@ACLU) June 21, 2018

For hours, the crowds waited for potentially more flights with separated children.

"We're here to show solidarity and to show love to the kids who are being separated from their families," said Antonio Alarcón, an immigration youth organizer. "We're here to show them that we love them and that we care about them -- that they're not alone."