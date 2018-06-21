ICE shuts down Portland office as protesters camp outside waiting for children to be reunited with families

(CNN) US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has temporarily closed its field office in Portland, Oregon, as protests continue growing outside the facility.

Dozens of people began protesting against the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy outside the office in southwest Portland last week. Some people began putting up tents near the facility's front door and around the building on Sunday and more have joined them since then.

Operations at the facility, including appointments with deportation officers, were suspended Wednesday and will continue until "security concerns have been addressed," the federal agency said in a statement.

Protests outside the ICE office began last week and developed into an occupation on Sunday.

"US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion without interference," the agency said. "ICE remains committed to immigration enforcement consistent with federal law and agency policy."

Employees had been escorted out of the building by police on Tuesday, CNN affiliate KATU reported.

