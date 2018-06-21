The Facebook campaign reuniting immigrant families won't stop -- despite Trump's policy reversal

(CNN) A California couple who started a Facebook campaign to reunite immigrant families will not stop raising money -- despite President Donald Trump's recent reversal on separating families that cross the US border.

Dave and Charlotte Willner have raised over $17 million from more than 460,000 donors since they started the campaign Saturday. The money goes to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES.

"This is a reminder of the power we have when we all stand together against injustice and now RAICES ' work becomes more important than ever. However, a change in policy doesn't automatically reunite these innocent children with their families or erase the trauma our government inflicted. These families will need legal representation, counseling and other crucial services that RAICES will be able to provide to more people and at a greater and faster scale than ever before because of these funds," said the Willners in a statement.

They've already reunited families

RAICES will use the money to help reunite families and provide legal services, as well as to start a joint reunification fund. This fund will allow them to work with other local organizations to make sure the donations reach as many people as possible.

Read More