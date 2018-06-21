Migrant children are being sent to shelters across the country and far away from their parents

(CNN) Hundreds of migrant children forcibly separated from their parents were transferred thousands of miles away from the border and some already have been placed in foster care, officials said.

After crossing the southern border, some children were taken to facilities along the southern border, including a new temporary shelter in Tornillo, Texas, while others were sent to facilities as far away as New York City.

President Donald Trump has reversed a policy that resulted in the separation of 2,300 children from their parents, but it's unclear whether those children will be reunited with their parents.

In the past, more than 100 shelters in nearly 20 states have housed unaccompanied children. Some of those facilities already are helping children who were separated from their families.

Federal authorities have been tight-lipped about where exactly all the children are held, but here are a few states where they have been sent.

