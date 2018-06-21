California couple accused of torturing malnourished children to stand trial

Riverside, California (CNN) The California husband and wife accused of abusing and chaining most of their 13 children will stand trial.

After hours of testimony Wednesday from several law enforcement witnesses, Riverside Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz determined Thursday there is enough evidence for David and Louise Turpin to face almost all of the charges brought by prosecutors.

The judge dropped one child endangerment charge for the couple's 2-year-old daughter.

The Turpins, from Perris, California, will be arraigned August 3. David Turpin, 56, and Louise Turpin, 49, have pleaded not guilty. The Turpins' attorneys refused to comment on Thursday.

They each face 12 counts of torture, 12 counts of false imprisonment, eight counts of child abuse and seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult.

Read More