He wrote that he never wanted his mother to have to bury a son. Then he was killed by police.

(CNN) "I see mothers bury their sons. I want my mom to never feel that pain."

Two years ago, Antwon Rose wrote those prescient lines in a poem for his 10th grade honors English class. He titled it, "I am not what you think."

He refused to be "just a statistic," the African-American teenager wrote.

On Tuesday, an East Pittsburgh police officer fatally shot the unarmed 17-year-old, who ran as police stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in a shooting in a nearby community, the Allegheny County Police said. The officer was placed on administrative leave as the department investigates, police said.

In a few days, Antwon's mother will bury him.

