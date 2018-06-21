(CNN) After eight months and almost 45,000 nautical miles across four oceans, history is on the line as the Volvo Ocean Race draws to a close.

With three teams locked in a dead heat with one final, winner-take-all leg to go, New Zealand duo Peter Burling of Team Brunel and Blair Tuke of MAPFRE are both trying to become the first man to clinch the sport's equivalent of a triple crown -- Olympic gold, America's Cup and Volvo Ocean Race.

Peter Burling (left) and Blair Tuke celebrating their 2016 Olympic gold medal.

"This is something I've wanted to do since I was a kid," Tuke told the Volvo Ocean Race website. "And if it culminates in me being the first to win all three, that would be amazing, but this is about me learning and developing my skills and experience as a sailor."

Respect

It has been a busy two years for the two long-term sailing partners, who teamed up to win Olympic gold in the 49er class at the 2016 Rio Olympics before helping Emirates Team New Zealand win the America's Cup last year in Bermuda.

Read More