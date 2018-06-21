Trump continues to mislead over border crisis, says facilities are 'the nicest'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continued to mislead about the origin of the humanitarian crisis on the US border, saying Democrats refuse to approve new funds for detention facilities for children.

The President was not required to sign anything to change the administration's practice that elicited outrage. He could have reversed the practice of splitting children from their parents with a phone call.

Trump insisted that conditions at some of the child detention facilities were "the nicest that people have seen."

"They talk about inhumane treatment. I read them. I looked at them. They're all over the place," Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday. "We have a situation where some of these places, they're really running them well."

Trump gave credit to his Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, but acknowledged "it's still something that shouldn't be taking place."

