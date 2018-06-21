Washington (CNN) The No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives argued it was inappropriate for Democratic members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to shout at President Donald Trump when he was in the Capitol earlier this week.

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat and frequent critic of Trump, sharply condemned the administration's recent policy that resulted in family separation at the border, but said he disagreed with the approach taken by members of his own party to protest the President.

"I think that's -- it's not appropriate," he told CNN's Kate Bolduan on "Newsroom" when asked if he was comfortable with the strategy.

"But having said that there are very strong feelings, and nobody engenders stronger feelings and says worse things or acts in a more confrontational manner than the President of the United States," he continued. "That does not, however, justify us following suit."

Five members of the CHC -- all Democrats -- stood within the President's pathway on Tuesday after he met with Republicans and held up signs, while some shouted at him over the border policy.

