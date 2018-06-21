US senators to Russia next week for congressional delegation

(CNN) A group of Republican US senators will head to Russia next week, two members in the congressional delegation confirmed to CNN on Thursday.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy and Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby told CNN that they will travel as part of a congressional delegation trip to Russia next week at the invitation of United States Ambassador to Russia, Jon Huntsman.

Kennedy told CNN that in addition to him and Shelby, Republican Sen. Steve Daines of Montana and Republican Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota were part of the confirmed group.

Shelby described an agenda of "high-level meetings," though he declined to say specifically with whom. He added, "We think it's good for us to talk."

Kennedy is more ambitious about possible talks.

Read More