US, Iranian top diplomats spar online

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his Iranian counterpart squared off in a battle of strongly-worded statements this week, with Pompeo tweeting his apparent support for Iranian anti-government protestors, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif lamenting a US foreign policy "in crisis."

Pompeo's tweets, which began Wednesday and continued into Thursday, include a series of colorful graphics highlighting a rise in protests since the start of 2017, Iran's unemployment rate, and the arrest of demonstrators, as well as criticizing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Iranian people deserve respect for their human rights," one tweet states, in part.

"#Iran's corrupt regime has enriched #IRGC, #Hizballah and #Hamas, and plundered the country's wealth on proxy wars abroad while Iranian families struggle," he said in another.

Iran is a perennial target of Pompeo's Twitter ire, but the frequency of these latest Iran-focused missives has drawn attention.

