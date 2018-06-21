Melania dons jacket saying 'I really don't care. Do U?' ahead of border visit

(CNN) First lady Melania Trump took a trip to the US-Mexico border on Thursday to tour an immigrant children's shelter, but her trip is getting attention not only for her action, but her wardrobe choice.

As the first lady boarded her plane from Andrews Air Force Base, she wore an olive green jacket. The back of the jacket read: "I really don't care. Do U?" in white graffiti-style lettering. Trump was not wearing the jacket when she landed in McAllen, Texas.

The $39 jacket is last season Zara.

The Daily Mail first reported the jacket , which was spotted by the press traveling with the first lady but impossible to read without a long-range camera lens.

The first lady's team insisted that there was no hidden meaning behind the sartorial choice.

