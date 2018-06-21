Washington (CNN) The Trump administration continues to reverse course on its messaging surrounding highly controversial US immigration policies following days of significant pushback.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday seemed to contradict previous statements he had made about the practice of separating children from their parents after they have crossed the border illegally.

Sessions said in an interview with CBN News that the administration "never really intended" for families to be divided, according to a transcript of the interview.

"It hasn't been good and the American people don't like the idea that we are separating families. We never really intended to do that," Sessions said during the interview, which is set to air Friday and Monday on "The 700 Club."

