The depressing predictability of the immigration debate

Washington (CNN) Sometime over the next week, an immigration bill that aims to resolve the fate of DACA and fund President Trump's border wall will very likely fail to secure a majority of votes on the House floor -- dying an ignominious death so familiar to those who have followed the repeated legislative attempts to address the country's immigration problems.

In a last-minute decision, Republicans postponed a vote on a comprehensive immigration bill for the second time in less than a day, a sign of the struggles leaders are having to unite the conference on such a contentious topic.

There's no reasonable expectation that the so-called "compromise" bill -- which would have allocated $25 billion in funding for the border wall while also offering a path to citizenship to children brought to the United States illegally -- has any chance at passage. That doom pervades despite the fact that Speaker Paul Ryan and Trump have both urged its passage through a Republican-controlled House.

The bill is caught between the same old Scylla and Charybdis that has dashed past legislation to pieces: Moderates unhappy about the massive spending on a debatably useful border wall and conservatives opposed to the idea of providing "amnesty" to people in the country illegally.

What's more: Even if, by hook or by crook, the House manages to pass this compromise bill, it's virtually certain to be dead on arrival in the Senate. Even if all 50 Republican senators voted for it -- John McCain remains in Arizona battling brain cancer -- the bill would need 10 votes from Democrats to bring it to the floor for debate. And unless you have been living on another planet for the last few years, you know that 10 Democrats ain't voting for legislation that provides $25 billion in funding for a southern border wall.

