Separated immigrant children move people's hearts, but will it move their votes?

(CNN) The cries of children separated from their parents are difficult for most people to hear. The recent images of children being kept in chain-linked fences are difficult for many to see.

The moral implications are simple. The extent of the political fallout in November will be less clear cut.

In the latest CNN poll, 67% of Americans disapprove of President Donald Trump's administration's policy that resulted in a "significant increase in the number of young children who have been separated from their parents at the border and placed in government facilities." The policy's unpopularity surely played a role in why the President signed an executive order aimed at ending the practice.

Democrats hope that the unpopularity of Trump's original decision and his overall immigration policy will motivate voters on their side and sway independents in the upcoming midterms. But there is a difference between something being unpopular and something that will actually change how people feel about the President and how they're going to vote in the midterms.

In many ways, the debate around child-parent separation is similar the one the country had around gun violence. Both emanate from deeply divisive issues, immigration and gun policy, with entrenched partisan bases. Both involve human suffering. And in reaction to that human suffering, the majority of the country has wanted action.