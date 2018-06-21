Washington Post: White House to propose combining Education, Labor departments

Washington (CNN)The White House is looking to merge the Education and Labor departments into one federal agency as part of a larger plan to restructure government federal agencies, The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening.
Trump's expected proposal is a long-shot since reorganizing government will need final approval from Congress. Trump's predecessor, President Barack Obama, tried and failed to combine several agencies focused on trade and commerce.
Citing an administration official familiar with the plan, the White House will announce its proposal Thursday, the Post reported. Education Week first reported on the plan to combine the two departments.
The government reform proposal also includes consolidating safety-net programs that provide benefits for low-income Americans, according to the Post and Politico.
Last year, after Trump signed an executive order, Office of Management and Budget head Mick Mulvaney directed agency leaders to identify which programs were unnecessary and redundant.
The reorganization plan also is likely to revamp the Office of Personnel Management, according to the Post and Federal News Radio, which first reported on the expected changes.