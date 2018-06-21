CNN Poll: Americans don't support Trump's tariffs or foreign policy

(CNN) Six-in-10 Americans would rather maintain good relationships with countries that have been close allies to the US than impose tariffs to protect US industries, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS.

Only a quarter of respondents prioritize the tariffs and protecting US industries. The question was asked after President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on Chinese goods, such as aluminum, tin, and electronic products.

Trump's behavior at the G7 summit in Canada earlier this month did nothing to help his standing with the American public and their view of how he's handling foreign trade. The number of Americans who approve of how Trump is handling foreign affairs has moved down since May, to just 39%; the same is true for his rating on foreign trade and his overall approval rating.

Two-thirds of Americans believe that foreign leaders do not respect Trump. And picking a fight with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may not have been such a good idea -- Trudeau has a higher favorable rating among the US public than Trump does, at 40% for the President and 49% for the Prime Minister.

But for the low marks Americans give Trump, they give his economy a thumbs up.

