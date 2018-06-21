Senior Justice officials meeting with special counsel team biweekly, source says

Washington (CNN) Two senior Justice Department officials from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's office were seen by CNN entering the special counsel's office in DC on Thursday afternoon, and a Justice official tells CNN their meetings are more frequent occurrences than previously known.

The two men, Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Ed O'Callaghan and Associate Deputy Attorney General Scott Schools, entered the building just before 5 pm ET.

In the powerful post commonly known as the "Padag" within the department, O'Callaghan advises Rosenstein on all major investigations and policy matters and is known as Rosenstein's right-hand man, while Schools serves as the most senior career attorney in the Justice Department.

When asked about their presence Thursday, a Justice official said it was a regularly scheduled meeting and emphasized that the two men meet with the special counsel team every other week. But it was the first time journalists who regularly watch the comings and goings at the special counsel office have seen the two going in.

CNN has previously reported that O'Callaghan has had a significant role helping Rosenstein oversee the Russia investigation

Read More