Another US embassy employee in Havana suffers health effects

Washington (CNN) State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told reporters another US diplomatic employee in Havana, Cuba has suffered "health effects" consistent with those previously experienced by employees at the embassy there, following comprehensive medical evaluation.

This is the first confirmed case since August, Nauert said Thursday.

It is the latest reported case of a mystery illness that has plagued embassy employees in Cuba, and at a US diplomatic post in China, that has in the past been described as a "sonic attack."

Nauert emphasized that the US still hasn't pinpointed the cause of the attacks or the perpetrators.

"We still don't know, to this day, what is causing it and who is responsible," said Nauert, who noted that investigations are underway in Havana, as well as Guangzhou, China, where an employee experienced similar symptoms recently.

