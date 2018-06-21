WaPo: National Enquirer sent Trump stories to Michael Cohen before publication

(CNN) Executives from the National Enquirer provided President Donald Trump's attorney Michael Cohen the opportunity to review articles and cover photos featuring Trump or his political opponents before they were published, according to The Washington Post.

The Post, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, said the tabloid sent digital pre-publication copies of articles and photos for review to Cohen during the 2016 presidential election and after Trump took office.

According to the Post, this practice was part of Trump's close relationship with David Pecker, chairman of the Enquirer's parent company, American Media Inc.

According to the Post, its sources spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of legal or professional consequences for speaking about Trump and AMI.

"Since Trump's become President and even before, [Pecker] openly just has been willing to turn the magazine and the cover over to the Trump machine," said one of the Post's sources.

