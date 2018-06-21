Trump administration: Some children currently in Border Patrol custody will be reunited with parents

Washington (CNN) Customs and Border Protection is announcing a new practice aimed at keeping families apprehended at the border together following President Donald Trump's executive order.

But the new practice, announced in a statement Thursday, does not address those children who have been sent to shelters nationwide who were separated from their parents over the past two months and are likely in the custody of a different government agency.

"For those children still in Border Patrol custody, we are reuniting them with parents or legal guardians returned to Border Patrol custody following prosecution," a CBP spokesperson said in the statement.

"As specified in the order, families will not be detained together when doing so would pose a risk to the child's welfare."

The plan, however, does not address the more than 2,300 children that have already been separated from their families since the "zero-tolerance" policy was implemented earlier this year that sparked outcry across the nation. The Trump administration has not yet offered a plan on how to address the reunifications of those families.

