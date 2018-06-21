Capitol Hill protests feature children with thermal blankets, sit with cages

Washington (CNN) On Capitol Hill, children donned emergency thermal blankets similar to ones handed out at border detention centers and used cages as part of a protest against the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy on immigration.

The dozen or so children wrapped themselves in the foil-like blankets and sat among small cages in the middle of the Russell Senate building rotunda on Thursday.

.@SuzanneMalveaux snapped this photo in Russell Rotunda moments ago- a demonstration to protest the "cruel treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration" (children are seated in the middle) pic.twitter.com/GZbXuIiZOS — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) June 21, 2018

The demonstration was organized by LA RED (Liberation, Action, Respect, Equity, Dignity) and immigration justice program of the international network of faith-based groups and congregations, Faith In Action.

The organization's director Richard Morales and his 10-year-old son led others in protesting the "cruel treatment of immigrants by the Trump administration."

