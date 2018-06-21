Oops, Trump almost had a $125 billion border wall

(CNN)House Republicans had to scramble late Wednesday night to fix a drafting error in a conservative immigration bill that would have accidentally given President Donald Trump $125 billion for border security, including his wall instead of the $25 billion intended.
The error, which happens occasionally during legislative drafting accidentally allocated $25 billion per year for five years rather than allocating the $25 billion over a five-year period.
The error, first reported by Politico, was just one of the last-minute hiccups that's unfolded around the House's immigration votes, which will occur later today and aren't likely to pass. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, a conservative from North Carolina, also confronted House Speaker Paul Ryan on the House floor over which version of a conservative immigration bill had been sent to the House Rules Committee just moments before the panel convened to go over the bills.
A spokeswoman for the House Rules Committee confirmed the error to CNN, but noted it was fixed and will be set once the House votes Thursday on the rule for the conservative bill.
The conservative bill isn't expected to pass in the House of Representatives.