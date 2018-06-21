Border Patrol union president on catch and release: 'No way it can stop'

(CNN) There is "no way" the "catch and release" of deportable immigrants can stop under President Donald Trump's executive order to keep undocumented immigrant parents and children together, said Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

Judd, the head of the union representing Border Patrol agents, said in a Thursday interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" that the options are either separate families or release migrants after they're caught.

"We're going to have to release (families) under what's called the catch-and-release program," Judd said. "It's impossible to not separate the family unless the catch-and-release policy takes hold again. If we can't hold the children more than 20 days, therefore we can't hold the parents more than 20 days. It takes about six to nine months to see a deportation proceeding from the beginning to the end."

Judd added that the Border Patrol has not yet received written guidance on how to implement Trump's executive order or what it will mean for immigrant families.

The term "catch and release" refers to the policy of arresting undocumented immigrants and then releasing them into the US while their cases move forward in the court system. That allows many to live in the country for years, due to the deep backlog of cases in the immigration court system.

Read More