Melania's careless jacket flap provides an opening

Kara Alaimo, an assistant professor of public relations at Hofstra University, is the author of "Pitch, Tweet, or Engage on the Street: How to Practice Global Public Relations and Strategic Communication." She was spokeswoman for international affairs in the Treasury Department during the Obama administration. Follow her on Twitter @karaalaimo. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Thursday, first lady Melania Trump wore a jacket scrawled with the words "I really don't care. Do U?" as she climbed the stairs to her plane, which was bound for Texas. She was on a surprise trip to the US border with Mexico to learn about the plight of migrant children held in a shelter there.

Kara Alaimo

We can puzzle and argue over her reasoning in wearing, in this context, such a callous message on her back as she left to visit children detained miles from home and family, but there is no way to get around the optics here. On its face it was a shocking moment of poor judgment that will do even more damage to America's reputation, coming just after a wave of outrage at the US government for its practice of forcibly taking immigrant children away from their parents.

(On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he would end that policy, but left out any concrete plans to reunite the thousands of children who have already been separated from their families.)

Here is the problem: The role of the first family is TO care -- about the country and the world -- including about immigrants who come to America for opportunity, just like Melania Trump did. And indeed it was reported that she was a driving force behind the President's decision to end the practice of splitting up families (her statement against separation preceded that of other first ladies). But consider that Melania Trump, a former fashion model, knows exactly what she is wearing. How are we to trust her sincerity now after this jaw-dropping affront?

The first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham, claimed that "there was no hidden message" behind the graffiti scrawl on the $39 Zara coat, which Melania took off before deplaning in Texas, and then put on again for the trip home. If Grisham is correct, it would also seem to rule out the possibility that the words on the coat were aimed at anyone else -- for example the reporters who watched her board her plane.

