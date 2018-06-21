Why separating kids from parents is a form of torture

Daniel P. Keating is a professor of psychology at the University of Michigan and author of "Born Anxious: The Lifelong Impact of Early Life Adversity -- and How to Break the Cycle," published in 2017 by St. Martin's Press. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The Trump administration's family separation policy, which separated asylum-seeking parents from their children at the US border, may have just been stopped with the President's executive order, but it doesn't erase the psychological impact and biological damage that these migrants have already endured. If the new approach fails to pass legal scrutiny, a real possibility, such separations could resume.

Daniel Keating

We now know that both brains and genes "listen" to their social environment, and the message of this policy's enactment is clear. The world is dangerous and won't support you. The core impacts of trauma and toxic stress include the disruption of their stress system, leading to lifelong behavioral problems, cognitive difficulties, chronic inflammation, impaired health, and even early death. Their attachment system will also be damaged, leading to persistent difficulties in making and sustaining successful relationships.

In brief, toxic stress and trauma inflict long-lasting physical and mental damage. When parent-child separations are legally required in other contexts, such as demonstrated or suspected abuse or neglect, extreme provisions are required to balance the harm versus the necessity of removal, typically including legal representatives and court-appointed guardians for the child. No such provisions are even contemplated for these brutal, policy-driven, involuntary family separations at the border.