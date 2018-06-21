CNN is committed to covering gender inequality wherever it occurs in the world. This story is part of As Equals, a year-long series.



Sara Elhassan is a 33-year-old Sudanese-American freelance writer and editor based between Phoenix, Arizona and Khartoum, Sudan. Her Instagram story on Noura Hussein helped spark the #JusticeForNoura campaign. The views expressed in this commentary her own.

On May 1, I turned on my phone, opened my Instagram account and shared Noura Hussein's story.

While her case was just starting to spread on WhatsApp groups among the Sudanese diaspora, it was the first time that many of my friends, family and followers had ever heard about Noura, the Sudanese teenager on death row for killing her husband, who she says raped her after their forced marriage.

But in the weeks since, her case has sparked international outrage, human rights campaigns and several hashtags, including #JusticeforNoura.

When I found out about Noura's case through WhatsApp, it had been almost a year since her arrest, and a day since she was convicted of premeditated murder.

What made Noura's story so unusual was that she had killed her attacker.

