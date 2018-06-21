Melania, that jacket!

Carol Costello is the host of "Across America With Carol Costello" on HLN. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) It was early afternoon on Thursday that I was defending Melania Trump on my HLN show, "Across America." You know, post-Peter Fonda tweet, pre-jacket.

Fonda, an actor, had rage-tweeted , "We should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will will stand up against the giant a--hole she is married to."

I was incensed. Melania Trump had persuaded her husband to end (sort of) the separation of families at the border. How dare Peter Fonda?

And then Melania Trump showed up in McAllen, Texas, in her signature safari-type shirt and white tennis shoes to visit the children ripped from their parents' arms.

Nomiki Konst, a guest on my show and a Bernie Sanders surrogate, speculated on the reason for Trump's trip, saying, "Maybe she's there because Peter Fonda called attention to this?"