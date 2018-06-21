Ariel Dorfman: I was not in a cage, but was scarred for life

Ariel Dorfman, the Chilean-American author of "Death and the Maiden," along with a wide variety of other plays, fiction, poetry and essays, is the Walter Hines Page Professor Emeritus of Literature at Duke University. His most recent book is "Darwin's Ghosts," a novel centered on human zoos. He lives with his wife Angélica in Durham, North Carolina, and in Chile. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Many questions swirl around Donald Trump's executive order that supposedly reverses his policy of breaking up families at the border, but one thing is certain amid so much confusion, hypocrisy and ineptitude: permanent damage has already been done, and more is to come. Damage to the children and their parents, and damage to the United States and what it stands for.

Ariel Dorfman

I think of them in the dark, when their keepers have turned off the lights, when the children sob themselves to sleep. I think of when they awake and neither mamá or papá are there, just other kids and unknown adults hovering nearby, strangers charged with caring for their basic needs. I think of the toddlers, above all, eating their American breakfast, old enough to be asking a question in Spanish -- dónde está mi mami? -- and the inevitable answer in English, your mother's not here.

I can imagine how the children try to please their elders, suffocate their emotional turmoil, smile at the new faces they have never seen before in this country that does not belong to them and does not want them. My obsession with the children who are still detained, right now, in what the Trump administration calls, without any sense of shame or irony, "tender age" facilities, does not stem only from the outrage I share with so many decent citizens.

In my case, there is a special reason why my heart goes out to those victims of a cruel and inhumane policy. I know, from my own severe experience, that those youngsters have been irreparably harmed.

I was only two and a half years old when I was separated from my parents soon after I arrived in New York City in the bitter winter of 1945. Like the undocumented children of 2018, I had been given no say in the decision to emigrate, merely dragged along when my family had escaped fascist persecution in our native Argentina. Nor was I consulted when I was forcibly removed from mi mamá y mi papá.

Read More