Jerusalem (CNN) The wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust Thursday over the alleged misuse of state funds at the couple's official residence.

In a case known as the "Meals-Ordering Affair," prosecutors say Sara Netanyahu used state money to fraudulently pay for $100,000 worth of meals at the prime minister's residence between 2010 and 2013, according to an indictment filed at the Jerusalem magistrate's court on Thursday.

Sara Netanyahu also illegally paid approximately $10,000 for private chefs, prosecutors said.

She has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the past.

CNN has reached out to the Netanyahu family for comment.