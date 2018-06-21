International Yoga Day: India takes a deep breath with Modi on the mat

(CNN) Indian Prime Minister and longtime yoga practitioner Narendra Modi led an estimated 50,000 volunteers through a series of yoga asanas Thursday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of International Yoga Day.

The 67-year-old leader, who lobbied for international recognition of Yoga Day in 2014, landed in Dehradun, Uttarakhand late Wednesday, but was up early to take his position on a bright orange yoga mat.

Uttarakhand, home to the city of Rishikesh and a self-professed " abode of the Gods " has long been a center for yoga tourism.

The Prime Minister's decision to celebrate International Yoga Day in Dehradun was warmly welcomed by the Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat, who said he hoped it would cement the state's status as a premier destination for yogis worldwide.

Rishikesh-recently adjudged as world's 2nd top wellness destination- is already termed as Yoga capital of the world; I am hopeful that tomorrow's celebrations will help position our state as world's premier Yoga and wellness destination. #InternationalYogaDay #ZindagiRaheKhush — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) June 20, 2018

Members of the Modi administration followed the Prime Minister's lead and either attended or hosted yoga events around the country.

