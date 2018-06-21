Breaking News

Phil Mickelson 'embarrassed' and 'sorry' for US Open putting controversy

By Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 5:55 AM ET, Thu June 21, 2018

Phil Mickelson sparked uproar by hitting a still moving putt at Shinnecock Hill Saturday.
(CNN)He was bullish over the "putt-gate" controversy that threatened to overshadow the US Open, but now Phil Mickelson has had time to reflect and says he is "embarrassed" and "sorry."

The five-time major champion caused uproar in the world of golf when he ran after a moving putt on the 13th green and hit the ball back towards the hole at Shinnecock Hills.
In doing so, Mickelson incurred a two-shot penalty, which he claimed was better than what he could have run up had he let the ball run off the green. After his round Saturday -- his 48th birthday -- Mickelson said it was a deliberate act "to take advantage of the rules" and told his critics to "toughen up."
But he said in a text message to a select group of reporters Wednesday: "I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down.
    "My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."
    Brooks Koepka became the seventh man to win back-to-back US Open titles after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills.
    Brooks Koepka became the seventh man to win back-to-back US Open titles after overcoming a testing and controversial week at Shinnecock Hills.
    The 28-year-old Floridian beat England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood by one shot with world No.1 Dustin Johnson two back and Masters champion Patrick Reed three adrift.
    The 28-year-old Floridian beat England's Tommy Fleetwood by one shot with world No.1 Dustin Johnson two back and Masters champion Patrick Reed three adrift.
    Koepka is the first player since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989 to win back-to-back US Open titles.
    Koepka is the first player since Curtis Strange in 1988 and 1989 to win back-to-back US Open titles.
    Despite having at least a share of the lead at the end of each of the first three rounds, Johnson was unable to add a second US Open title to 2016&#39;s breakthrough major win.
    Despite having at least a share of the lead at the end of each of the first three rounds, Johnson was unable to add a second US Open title to 2016's breakthrough major win.
    Fleetwood took advantage of the USGA&#39;s kinder set-up following a controversial Saturday to shoot only the sixth 63 in US Open history 45 years after Johnny Miller posted the first in 1973 at Oakmont.
    Fleetwood took advantage of the USGA's kinder set-up following a controversial Saturday to shoot only the sixth 63 in US Open history 45 years after Johnny Miller posted the first in 1973 at Oakmont.
    Phil Mickelson was back a day after sparking the &quot;putt-gate&quot; controversy when he hit his still moving ball back towards the hole. The left-hander, who improved on Saturday&#39;s 81 with a closing 69 to end +16, declined to offer any further comment on the incident.
    Phil Mickelson was back a day after sparking the "putt-gate" controversy when he hit his still moving ball back towards the hole. The left-hander, who improved on Saturday's 81 with a closing 69 to end +16, declined to offer any further comment on the incident.
    &lt;strong&gt;Day three: &lt;/strong&gt;Birthday boy Phil Mickelson (48) sparked controversy as he ran after a still moving putt and hit it back towards the hole. Mickelson later said he was fed up with going back and forth and &quot;you take your two-shot penalty and move on.&quot; He denied he was being disrespectful.
    Day three: Birthday boy Phil Mickelson (48) sparked controversy as he ran after a still moving putt and hit it back towards the hole. Mickelson later said he was fed up with going back and forth and "you take your two-shot penalty and move on." He denied he was being disrespectful.
    Mickelson&#39;s playing partner Andrew Johnston said he had never seen a situation like that before. &quot;His body acted quicker than his brain,&quot; he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
    Mickelson's playing partner Andrew Johnston said he had never seen a situation like that before. "His body acted quicker than his brain," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.
    Dustin Johnson led by four overnight but endured some mid-round demons before fighting back. The world No.1 goes into Sunday&#39;s final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau.
    Dustin Johnson led by four overnight but endured some mid-round demons before fighting back. The world No.1 goes into Sunday's final round in a four-way tie for the lead with Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger and Tony Finau.
    American Daniel Berger shot a four-under 66 in favorable conditions Saturday morning and jumped up the leaderboard when the later starters struggled in stronger winds.
    American Daniel Berger shot a four-under 66 in favorable conditions Saturday morning and jumped up the leaderboard when the later starters struggled in stronger winds.
    &lt;strong&gt;Day two:&lt;/strong&gt; Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills.
    Day two: Then and now. World No.1 Dustin Johnson led by four at halfway as former top-ranked Tiger Woods missed the cut at Shinnecock Hills.
    Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island.
    Johnson was imperious, carding a 67 to surge to four under -- the only player under par after two torrid days on Long Island.
    Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015.
    Woods, the champion 10 years ago, was looking to make amends for a poor opening round but the three-time winner slipped further back in his first US Open since 2015.
    Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday.
    Rory McIlroy improved on his opening 80 with a round of 70 but still missed the cut by two Friday.
    Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island.
    Jordan Spieth made a late scramble to make the cut with four straight birdies but he missed a short putt on the last to ensure an early checkout from Long Island.
    Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set.
    Phil Mickelson made the weekend and will play in front of his adoring New York crowds on his 48th birthday Saturday as he chases the one major he needs to complete the set.
    England&#39;s Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work.
    England's Ian Poulter inched to within one shot of Johnson but made a triple-bogey on the 17th and added a bogey on 18 to undo all his good work.
    England&#39;s Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday&#39;s best score by three strokes.
    England's Tommy Fleetwood, the world No. 12, fired the best round of the week so far with a 66 to reach one over, beating Thursday's best score by three strokes.
    &lt;strong&gt;Day one:&lt;/strong&gt; A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf&#39;s top stars on day one of the US Open.
    Day one: A stiff breeze and the savage Shinnecock Hills course on Long Island shredded the nerves and the hopes of some of golf's top stars on day one of the US Open.
    World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
    World No.1 and 2016 champion Dustin Johnson was one of only four players to finish under par out of a field of 156. The big-hitting American shot 69 to share a four-way tie for the lead.
    Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it &quot;extremely difficult.&quot;
    Englishman Ian Poulter was another on one under despite labeling it "extremely difficult."
    Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
    Former world No.1 Tiger Woods, playing his first US Open since 2015 after back surgeries, drew huge crowds at the historic Hamptons venue.
    Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
    Woods, who won the last of his 14 majors 10 years ago, was under the cosh from the start, amassing a triple-bogey seven at the first and adding a bogey at the second.
    The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
    The 42-year-old Woods fought back to reach the turn at three over but let slip two double bogeys on the back nine and ended with an eight-over 78.
    Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn&#39;t hit the right notes.
    Rory McIlroy (left), Jordan Spieth (center) and Phil Mickelson formed a big-name trio on Thursday morning but the supergroup couldn't hit the right notes.
    McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
    McIlroy, the 2011 champion, struggled to an opening 80, which at 10 over par was his worse score in a major.
    Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
    Spieth, the 2015 winner, took 78, while six-time runner-up Mickelson shot 77 as he chases the final leg of the career grand slam.
    Spirit of the game

    Mickelson was struggling to handle the difficult set-up and fast-running Shinnecock Hills course Saturday as he strived for a first US Open after a record six runner-up spots to complete the set of all four of golf's majors.
    Seeing his ball sliding past the hole on the 13th, the left-hander set off in pursuit and sparked a storm of debate over whether he had acted contrary to the spirit of the game.
    The USGA invoked Rule 14-5 which states a player "must not make a stroke at his ball while it is moving." The penalty is two shots, but some were calling for Mickelson to be disqualified.
    Afterwards, Mickelson, who carded 81, told FOX: "I was just going back and forth and I'd gladly take the two shots over continuing that display.
    "No question it was going to go down into the same spot behind the bunker. You take the two shots and you move on."
    READ: Why Phil "the thrill" will always be box office
    'Good man, bad moment'

    Asked whether he thought his actions were disrespectful, Mickelson added: "It was meant to take advantage of the rules as best as you can. I don't mean it in any disrespect and if that's the way people take it, I apologize."
    According to USGA chief executive Mike Davis, Mickelson rang him later Saturday to discuss whether he should be disqualified but Davis told him he had been dealt with by the rules.
    Mickelson refused to speak with reporters waiting after his round Sunday, but his wife Amy said: "He's a good man who had a bad moment.
    "He's not perfect -- I'm not, you're not. It was very uncharacteristic."
    Phil Mickelson (right) played with England&#39;s Andrew Johnston Saturday.
    Phil Mickelson (right) played with England's Andrew Johnston Saturday.
    Mickelson's playing partner Saturday was Andrew Johnston, who told BBC Radio 5 Live of the incident: "His body acted quicker than his brain.
    "It's brutal out there and he was upset the way he played the previous holes. It just got to him."
    Mickelson closed with a round of 69 in more favorable scoring conditions Sunday to finish 15 shots behind Koepka.
    Only five players in history have won the career grand slam -- Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.