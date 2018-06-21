(CNN) He was bullish over the "putt-gate" controversy that threatened to overshadow the US Open, but now Phil Mickelson has had time to reflect and says he is "embarrassed" and "sorry."

The five-time major champion caused uproar in the world of golf when he ran after a moving putt on the 13th green and hit the ball back towards the hole at Shinnecock Hills.

In doing so, Mickelson incurred a two-shot penalty, which he claimed was better than what he could have run up had he let the ball run off the green. After his round Saturday -- his 48th birthday -- Mickelson said it was a deliberate act "to take advantage of the rules" and told his critics to "toughen up."

But he said in a text message to a select group of reporters Wednesday: "I know this should've come sooner, but it's taken me a few days to calm down.

"My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I'm embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I'm sorry."

Read More