England fans filmed giving Nazi salutes at World Cup

(CNN) A video showing a group of England fans singing anti-Semitic songs at a Russian bar is being investigated by British police.

The footage was reportedly shot in Volgograd, where England was playing Tunisia in its opening World Cup game on Monday.

"The abhorrent behavior seen in this video is completely unacceptable and it will not be tolerated," said Detective Superintendent Caroline Marsh, Britain's investigations lead for the Russia World Cup, according to Reuters.

"Our investigation team in the UK is already making swift inquiries to identify those involved and will seek to take all appropriate action against them."

British tabloid newspaper The Sun published the video, in which fans can be heard taunting English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur over its Jewish heritage as well as shouting, "Sieg Heil."

