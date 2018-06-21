Story highlights Denmark 1-1 Australia

Eriksen scores with brilliant half-volley

Jedinak levels from a penalty

(CNN) The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) once again played a starring role at a World Cup match as Australia secured a 1-1 draw against Denmark courtesy of a controversial first-half penalty.

Mile Jedinak scored his second penalty of the tournament after Yussuf Poulsen was deemed to have handled the ball following an Australian corner.

Although Poulsen's hand did make contact with the ball as he challenged for the ball with Mathew Leckie, it was unclear even after numerous replays whether the Denmark forward had deliberately handled.

But, having initially dismissed Australia's appeals, referee Antonio Mateu pointed to the spot after reviewing the incident.

Jedinak negated Christian Eriksen's stunning half-volley to set up an intriguing final round in Group C with the draw keeping alive Australia's hope of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Read More