Florida man charged with murder in XXXTentacion's killing, police say

(CNN) A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the fatal Broward County, Florida, shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, police said Thursday.

Authorities arrested Dedrick Williams of Pompano Beach on Wednesday evening and charged him with first-degree murder.

His inmate record describes the charge as "murder dangerous depraved (without) premeditation." In many states, first-degree murder is premeditated, but Florida's law allows suspects to be charged with the crime if they commit a murder while perpetrating another felony, or if the murder is the result of dealing drugs.

A BMW sits idle after reports of a shooting in Deerfield Beach involving rapper XXXTentacion on Monday.

Details of Williams' specific charge weren't immediately clear, but he was also charged with grand theft motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a valid driver's license. The Broward Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to an email seeking clarification on the charges.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was on probation until 2021 for grand theft motor vehicle, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

